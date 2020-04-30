iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,381,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. 4,818,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.