iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $86,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,978,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.30. 2,788,227 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

