iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVYE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2,575.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 156,858 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 109,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,435. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

