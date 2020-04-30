iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 245,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. 5,434,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.