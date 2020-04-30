iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. 5,434,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,690. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

