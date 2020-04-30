iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

INDA traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. 6,008,041 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

