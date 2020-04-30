iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 234.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 376.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 222,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. 900,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,949. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

