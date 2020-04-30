iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,996,000 after buying an additional 113,124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,162 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 880,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. 395,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5967 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

