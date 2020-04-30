iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.92. 107,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,597. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

