iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Raised by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.48% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. 7,184,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.