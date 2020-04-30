iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Up 33.3%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD) shares rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 443,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 122,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

