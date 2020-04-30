Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Up 8.4%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $75.37, 389,432 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 303,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Itron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after buying an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,922,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

