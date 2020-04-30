Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Up 8.4%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $75.37, 389,432 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 303,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Itron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after buying an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,922,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
