Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ITRN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 53,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
