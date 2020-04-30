Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 53,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

