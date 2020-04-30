J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Trading 8.9% Higher

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.00, approximately 231,602 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 113,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in J Alexanders by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in J Alexanders during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

