J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

JBHT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. 963,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $95,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

