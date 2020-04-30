JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JBS S A/S earned a news impact score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBSAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of JBS S A/S stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.94. JBS S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. JBS S A/S had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

