JMP Securities Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $103.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $107.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

BPMC stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,922. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $79,919,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $16,801,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $11,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

