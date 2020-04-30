Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 8.8% Higher

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $77.98, 139,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 143,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $669,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.