Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) Trading Up 9%

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59, approximately 645,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 523,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

