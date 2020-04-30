KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 10,630 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

