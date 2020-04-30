KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 26,355 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

LYG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,930,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,797,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 12%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

