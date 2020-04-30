KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 753 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 84,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8,880.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 393,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 389,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 32,897,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,124,592. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

