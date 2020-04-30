KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 806,958 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after buying an additional 3,006,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after buying an additional 1,700,808 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 1,755,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 17,203,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034,965. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

