KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 4,605 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 19,101,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

