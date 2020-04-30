KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 9,363 Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000.

Shares of FLBL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

