KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Adobe were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $316,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 130.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $15.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.17. 5,003,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $322.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

