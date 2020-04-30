KCS Wealth Advisory Has $462,000 Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Baidu were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $6,080,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.