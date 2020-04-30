KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.