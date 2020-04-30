KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,645 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

