KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 862 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.48. 2,171,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

