KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

