KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in KLA were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.89. 1,518,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,532. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

