KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 391 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in CSX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. 4,065,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.