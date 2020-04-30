Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Trading Up 8.4%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.02, approximately 453,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 416,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Several analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,497,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
