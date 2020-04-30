Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Trading Up 8.4%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.02, approximately 453,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 416,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,497,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

