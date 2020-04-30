Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Up 25.4%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) shot up 25.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.48, 1,889,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,398,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Several research firms recently commented on KEL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

