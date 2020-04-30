Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.
Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 585,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.
In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.