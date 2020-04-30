Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 585,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

