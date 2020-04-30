KeyCorp Downgrades Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) to Sector Weight

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

LH stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.48. 2,230,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,878. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

