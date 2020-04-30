Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 51.3% in April

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the March 31st total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $95,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE KRP traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,205. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.