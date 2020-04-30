Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,459,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

