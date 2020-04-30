KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 999,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. The stock has a market cap of $827.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

