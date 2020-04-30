KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

KLAC stock traded up $9.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

