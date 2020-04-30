Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 4.5% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.