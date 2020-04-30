Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.9-401.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.1 million.
NYSE KOP opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
