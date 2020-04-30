Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.67, 230,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 355,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,112,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 256,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $33,042,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

