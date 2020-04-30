Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.23-2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.755-13.755 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

