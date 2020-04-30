Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.23-2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.755-13.755 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.