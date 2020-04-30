Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Trading 15.9% Higher

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s stock price traded up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.22, 3,865,951 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,355,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,035,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

