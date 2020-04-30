Laffer Investments Purchases 536 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in 3M were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. 3,974,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $192.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

