LDR Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 4,754,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,066. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

