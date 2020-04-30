LDR Capital Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for 36.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SL Green Realty worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

SLG traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. 2,313,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

