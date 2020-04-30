LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 5.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,057. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

